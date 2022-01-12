DeSantis Taps Assistant State Attorney For Florida Judgeship

By Madison Arnold (January 12, 2022, 1:48 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen an assistant state attorney from Panama City as the next judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Devin Collier, who most recently worked as a felony prosecutor in the Florida State Attorney's Office's Major Crimes Division, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John L. Fishel II, the governor announced in a news release on Tuesday. "I'm grateful and humbled, and I appreciate the confidence the governor and his staff and our community has placed in me," Collier said in a statement from the state attorney's office. "It was an absolute surprise....

