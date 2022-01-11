Justice Breyer Dials Into Hearing After False COVID Positive

By Jimmy Hoover (January 11, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer participated in oral arguments by phone on Tuesday, out of an "abundance of caution," after receiving a false positive result from a COVID-19 rapid test despite two other negative results, a spokeswoman said. Justice Breyer tested positive for the coronavirus before arguments, but tested negative on a second rapid test. Further, the results of a Tuesday PCR test, which is generally considered to be more accurate, also came back negative. The initial rapid test "has now been determined to be a false positive," Patricia McCabe, the Supreme Court's public information officer, said in a statement. "Out of an...

