Inherited IRAs, Trusts Can Be Garnished, Pa. Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (January 12, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man's inherited retirement account and a trust established solely for his benefit can be garnished to satisfy a money judgment against him, a Superior Court panel has ruled. Several accounts held by the late Daniel McGreevy with BNY Mellon subsidiary Pershing LLC weren't actually shared with his separated wife or otherwise protected from garnishment in a dispute over a $40,000 gun purchase, the unanimous appellate panel said in overturning Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge Paul F. Lutty Jr. Tuesday. "We do not discern any competent evidence in the record to support Judge Lutty's conclusion that McGreevy's...

