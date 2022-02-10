Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Wilson Sonsini

By Dave Simpson (February 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC represented DoorDash in its initial public offering, helping it raise nearly $3.4 billion amid the pandemic and the uncertainty of California's Prop. 22, which had a major effect on the classification of delivery drivers, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. Rezwan Pavri, a corporate and securities partner in the firm's Palo Alto office, said that while DoorDash isn't, say, a biotechnology company, it was striking to watch how vital it was in the early months of the pandemic — and to be tasked with telling that story...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS