Quebec Plans Tax For Residents Who Don't Get COVID Vax

By Natalie Olivo (January 12, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- Quebec residents who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to pay a new health tax, according to the Canadian province's premier, who said unvaccinated patients are burdening the health care system. Unvaccinated people in Quebec — about 10% of the province's adult population — are placing "a very important burden on our health care network," according to Premier François Legault, who spoke during a news conference Tuesday. He described the measure as "a health contribution" that will apply to adults who refuse to get vaccinated in the upcoming weeks for nonmedical reasons. "I think it's normal that the...

