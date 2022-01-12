Sutter Antitrust Trial Must Go On Despite COVID, Judge Told

By J. Edward Moreno (January 12, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Insurance buyers pursuing a $489 million class action over Sutter Health's allegedly anti-competitive practices told a California federal judge that the insurer is using the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as an excuse to stall the upcoming jury trial in the nearly 10-year-old case. In a joint letter Tuesday, the buyers told U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler that Sutter's bid to further postpone the trial "seeks to take advantage of both the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues confronting plaintiffs' team." Sutter has argued that the case is too high-stakes and complex for the jury trial to go forward remotely. The trial...

