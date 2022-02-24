Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Sidley

By Marco Poggio (February 24, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP's structured finance group helped secure some of the largest and most-ambitious securitization transactions in recent history, including the issuance of over $7.5 billion in investment-grade rated asset-backed notes, earning the team a spot among Law360's 2021 Structured Finance Groups of the Year. Sidley represented Presidio Finance LLC, a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley Energy Partners, as issuer's counsel in a $430 million issuance of notes backed by oil and gas reserves. The deal, which closed in August, "was the first oil and gas securitization issued to a diverse syndicate of institutional investors," the firm said. In another major achievement,...

