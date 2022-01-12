Bankers' Group Warns Of Scams Targeting Remote Workers

By Irene Madongo (January 12, 2022, 2:27 PM GMT) -- Small and midsized businesses should be on the alert for fraudsters who impersonate company bosses and target firms with remote working setups, a trade group for banks warned on Wednesday. UK Finance flagged the threat of so-called impersonation scams as it publicized an anti-fraud campaign designed to help companies guard against criminals who pretend to be an official or someone in authority to entice the victim to transfer money to them. "As many businesses start the new year with people working from home, fraudsters will try to take advantage of opportunities to steal money where firms might be working outside of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS