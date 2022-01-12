Insurance Claim Means Higher Rates, Consumer Group Says

By Martin Croucher (January 12, 2022, 4:06 PM GMT) -- Insurance policyholders who have made a claim on their policy are likely to pay over 50% more for their cover than those who have never claimed, according to research by a consumer group on Wednesday. Which? said it had compared quotes from customers on a price comparison site and found that home insurance customers who have claimed once on their policy typically pay an average of £252 ($345) a year, compared with £161 for those who have no claims — a 56% rise. Those who have claimed twice are typically quoted an average of £359 for their annual premium, an increase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS