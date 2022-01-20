Kingsley Napley Launches International Protection Team

By Silvia Martelli (January 20, 2022, 6:00 PM GMT) -- Law firm Kingsley Napley has launched an international protection practice for high-net worth individuals to meet an increasing demand to represent clients faced with complex, overlapping legal issues, from extradition to asset freezing orders. The team will focus on helping high-net-worth and high-profile individuals who are under scrutiny and face the risk of prosecution by authorities, including the Serious Fraud Office, HM Revenue & Customs and Financial Conduct Authority and parallel agencies overseas, the London firm said. Barrister Aaron Watkins, who joined the criminal litigation team on Jan. 10, is responsible for developing and co-leading the new practice alongside partner Rebecca...

