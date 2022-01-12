2021's Summer Associate Class Was Most Diverse Ever

By Kevin Penton (January 12, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- The number of minority summer associates made an unprecedented increase in 2021, and women filled more than half of the positions for the fourth year in a row, according to a report released Wednesday by the National Association for Law Placement. Minority summer associates made up 41.3% of the class in 2021, up from about 36.5% in 2020, according to NALP. That was the largest increase since NALP began tracking the data in 1993. "Without doubt, this summer associate class was the most diverse ever measured in every way," James G. Leipold, NALP's executive director, said in a statement on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS