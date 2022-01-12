Payment Provider Checkout.com Vaults To $40B In Series D

By Charlie Innis (January 12, 2022, 1:10 PM EST) -- Fintech startup Checkout.com said Wednesday it hit a $40 billion valuation upon raising $1 billion in private funding and plans to funnel the additional capital toward expansion efforts. The cloud-based payment provider's Series D investors include Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Franklin Templeton, Insight Partners, Tiger Global Management LLC, the Oxford Endowment Fund and Singapore's and Qatar's sovereign wealth funds, according to the announcement. The London-headquartered startup said its Series D funding will help it grow bigger and meet market demand in the U.S., where it will focus on its merchants in fintech, software, food delivery, travel, e-commerce and crypto, Checkout.com...

