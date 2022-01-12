Fed. Circ. Doubts PTAB Erred In Axing Almirall Acne Drug IP

By Britain Eakin (January 12, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed unlikely Wednesday to undo a win by Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which held that an Almirall LLC patent on its acne drug Aczone is invalid. Almirall argued during a 40-minute remote hearing in its appeal of the June 2020 PTAB decision that the board erroneously concluded that the patent was obvious based on disclosures in the prior art of ranges of a thickening agent that overlap with the amount claimed in Almirall's invention. Almirall attorney James Trainor of Fenwick & West LLP argued that the primary prior art reference Amneal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS