Why US Businesses May Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency

By John Reed Stark (January 12, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- It may be time to sound the death knell for U.S. businesses accepting bitcoin and the rest of the 8,000[1] or so cryptocurrencies that currently circulate. Two startling yet barely noticed recent regulatory developments, one enacted into law last month and the other likely imminent, are on course to dramatically curtail the number of U.S. businesses that will accept cryptocurrency. In case you missed it, President Joe Biden has commenced a cybercrime crackdown with an innovative and groundbreaking twist. In an unprecedented maneuver to combat the growing menace of cyber-related crimes, the Biden administration is targeting not only the criminals themselves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS