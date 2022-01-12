How Health Cos. Can Minimize Consolidation Risk

By David Dahlquist (January 12, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Consolidation among health care providers has long been a contentious regulatory issue. Providers argue that they are squeezed between two forces that make economies of scale and partnerships essential. On the one hand, there are the ever-increasing costs of providing high-quality care, including technology, equipment, drugs, compliance costs and salaries of physicians, nurses and professional staff. On the other, there is continued downward pressure on payments from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Legislators and regulators, however, counter that consolidation increases patient costs without materially improving patient care. The combination of the pandemic and the policy priorities of the Biden administration has...

