Nevada Pot Company Creditor Hits Back At Receiver

By Katryna Perera (January 12, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Nevada cannabis company creditor sued by a court-appointed receiver for breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation and other claims has hit back, saying the receiver has disobeyed court instructions and committed wrongful acts that have caused significant damages. TRC-Evolution NV LLC, Desert Evolution LLC and other named defendants were sued in December by Dotan Melech, the court-appointed receiver for CWNevada LLC. Melech alleged in his suit that the defendants — all of which serve as creditors to CWNV — failed to pay millions of dollars in funding that had been promised, which in turn caused the cannabis company further losses and...

