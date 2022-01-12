Cyber Firm Gets OK For Vote On Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan

By Rick Archer (January 12, 2022, 2:28 PM EST) -- The successor to bankrupt cybersecurity firm NS8 Inc. got the nod Wednesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to start taking votes on a liquidation plan that would dedicate its assets to paying off claims stemming from its ex-CEO's alleged false financial statements. According to the Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Goldblatt after a short hearing Wednesday, nearly all the funds Cyber Litigation Inc. has or will raise from legal actions in the future will go toward paying off more than $135.6 million in claims from shareholders alleging they were lied to about NS8's financial condition....

