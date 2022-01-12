E-Trade To Pay $350K After FINRA Flags Oversight Weakness

By Elise Hansen (January 12, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- Online trading platform E-Trade agreed to pay $350,000 to settle Financial Industry Regulatory Authority allegations that its system had inadequate controls to guard against manipulative trading. New Jersey-headquartered E-Trade Financial Corp., a Morgan Stanley subsidiary, inked the deal without admitting or denying FINRA's findings. E-Trade offers an online platform for trading stocks and futures contracts, among other assets. According to the consent letter, which was published Tuesday, E-Trade's system wasn't reasonably designed to detect manipulative activity involving wash trades or prearranged trading, particularly for lower-priced securities or those that aren't heavily traded. The allegedly inadequate systems were in place from December...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS