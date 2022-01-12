China Regulations Spur 51job Buyers To Cut Offer To $3.8B

By Charlie Innis (January 12, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- The investor consortium planning to merge with China-based human resources provider 51job lowered its go-private offer in a revised deal valued at $3.8 billion, citing "tightening" regulations in China, 51job announced Wednesday. The investors making the offer — including DCP Capital Partners II LP, Ocean Link Partners Ltd., 51job CEO Rick Yan and Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. — cited "tightening of regulatory policies" across industries in the People's Republic of China and a "deterioration" of the country's market conditions, according to the consortium's letter shared by 51job's board of directors. The revised offer proposes to slash what the buyers would pay...

