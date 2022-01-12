Pandemic Put Deep Freeze On State Trials, New Data Show

By Cara Salvatore (January 12, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- The number of trials in state courts fell off a cliff in 2020 with the start of the pandemic, new statistics reveal, although some states were better able to keep trials going than others. Newly released 2020 data show that all types of trials — civil and criminal, bench and jury — were decimated as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut courthouse doors in March 2020 and kept judges, clerks, stenographers, lawyers and potential jurors at home for extended periods. #chart-left { float: left; width: 50%; } #chart-right { float: right; width: 50%; } .invisible { display: none; } svg {...

