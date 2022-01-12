Clinical Trial Co. Owner Admits Lying To FDA

By Ivan Moreno (January 12, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- The co-owner of a Miami clinical trial company pled guilty on Wednesday to lying to federal regulators investigating an alleged scheme to falsify research records and score contracts with drug developers. Olga Torres, 49, pled guilty to obstructing an agency proceeding when inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration interviewed her in February 2017 about a study Unlimited Medical Research conducted years before for a new asthma medication for kids. Torres "falsely and misleadingly represented" to investigators that the company's research records were accurate and that trial participants were going to study visits when they actually weren't, according to charging...

