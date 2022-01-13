CFTC Names Ex-USPS Atty As First Chief Diversity Officer

By Justin Wise (January 13, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- The Commodities Futures Trading Commission has named a former senior U.S. Interior Department executive and U.S. Postal Service employment attorney as its first chief diversity officer, in a move the agency says comes as it continues to fall short in its efforts to create a diverse workforce. Tanisha Cole Edmonds most recently served as the Interior Department's deputy director for the office of diversity, inclusion and civil rights and the deputy chief diversity officer. She is an alum of the U.S. Secret Service and USPS, where she was a labor and employment law attorney. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam announced Edmonds' arrival...

