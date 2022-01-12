Ky. Dentist's COVID Coverage Loss Upheld By 6th Circ.

By Hannah Albarazi (January 12, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel affirmed a lower court's ruling that a Kentucky dentist is not entitled to coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co. for pandemic-related business losses because his business suffered no direct physical losses, stating in a published opinion Wednesday that "a broad circuit consensus also supports our interpretation." The Sixth Circuit ruled that Cincinnati Insurance has no duty to cover a Kentucky dentist's pandemic-related losses. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) The panel held that the COVID-19 pandemic and follow-on government shutdown orders that restricted normal business activities caused only intangible economic harms, not tangible destruction or deprivation of property to the Kentucky dental...

