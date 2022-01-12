SEC, Adviser Strike $1.2M Deal Over Fee Reporting Lapses

By Al Barbarino (January 12, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a more than $1.2 million settlement with investment adviser O.N. Investment Management Co., or ONIMCO, for alleged failures to disclose that the investments it chose for clients resulted in revenue sharing and fees that were sent to its parent company, O.N. Equity Sales Co., or ONESCO. Beginning in 2014, ONIMCO advised clients to purchase or hold mutual fund share classes that charged so-called 12b-1 fees when lower-cost share classes of those same funds were available to those clients, and the fees were sent to parent company ONESCO, according to Tuesday's order. It wasn't until...

