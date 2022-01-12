GOP Bill Would Ban Digital-Dollar Consumer Accounts At Fed

By Jon Hill (January 12, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- A Republican co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus introduced legislation on Wednesday that would ban the Federal Reserve from issuing digital currency directly to consumers, citing concerns about financial privacy and government surveillance. The bill from Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., would also prohibit the Fed more generally from offering products and services to consumers and from maintaining accounts on their behalf, essentially barring it from trying to compete with retail banks. Although the Fed hasn't yet officially decided whether it will develop a digital version of the U.S. dollar, Emmer's bill reflects the worries of some Republicans that such a central...

