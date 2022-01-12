Shipman & Goodwin Boosts Ex-Special Ed Teacher To Partner

By Sameer Rao (January 12, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Hartford, Connecticut-area education and school law attorney, whose prior career as an educator for students with special needs aids his current practice, is the latest partner at Shipman & Goodwin LLP. The Mid-Law firm announced on Wednesday the elevation of Peter J. Maher to its partnership ranks. Maher has been with Shipman & Goodwin since 2013 as part of its practice group for school law. In those nearly eight and a half years, he has developed and refined a practice specialty in special education-related matters, among related education law issues. He told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that this work is informed...

