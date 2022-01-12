Jack Dorsey To Spearhead New Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund

By Elise Hansen (January 12, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday announced plans for a legal defense fund to support bitcoin developers — starting with those fighting litigation brought by the cryptocurrency's self-professed inventor, Craig Wright. Dorsey, a bitcoin proponent and founder of fintech heavyweight Block — formerly known as Square — described a bitcoin ecosystem beset by legal threats. "The Bitcoin community is currently the subject of multi-front litigation," the announcement said. "Open-source developers, who are often independent, are especially susceptible to legal pressure." Wednesday's announcement, sent to a mailing list for bitcoin developers, described the fund as a nonprofit entity that would offer...

