M&A Ruling Illustrates Limits Of Disclaiming Fraud In Del.

By Christopher Chuff, Taylor Bartholomew and Joanna Cline (January 13, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Last month's Fortis Advisors LLC v. Johnson & Johnson[1] decision by the Delaware Court of Chancery makes clear that extracontractual fraud claims may only be eliminated through explicit anti-reliance provisions, not through other contractual mechanisms, such as exclusive remedy provisions. Generally speaking, there are two varieties of intentional fraud under Delaware law — contractual fraud and extracontractual fraud. Contractual fraud is a fraudulent statement made within the contract itself. Extracontractual fraud is a fraudulent statement made outside of the contract, such as oral or written statements made during contract negotiations or statements made in documents in the due diligence data room....

