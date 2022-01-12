Pot Site Leafly Raises $30M Ahead Of Planned SPAC Merger

By Sam Reisman (January 12, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- Seattle-based cannabis e-commerce and news site Leafly announced Tuesday that it had secured $30 million in additional financing toward its planned deal to go public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The company said a group of new investors led by firm Cohanzick Management LLC had agreed to purchase a $30 million convertible note, which is due to close just before Leafly's merger with SPAC Merida Merger Corp. I. "This agreement provides additional funding certainty as Leafly enters the next phase of our journey as a public company," said Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita in a statement. She added that the...

