Investors Accuse Ore. CBD Startup Of Running $60M Fraud

By Katryna Perera (January 13, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Investors of an Oregon CBD startup, including a firm founded by Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan, have sued Sentia Wellness Inc. and its founder, claiming they induced the investors into providing more than $60 million in funding based on false and misleading information. The lawsuit, filed in Oregon's Multnomah County Circuit Court, claims that Nitin Khanna — also Sentia's former executive chairman — and others committed securities fraud and violated Oregon securities laws by giving investors misleading and false information so he could raise funds. According to the complaint, investors ultimately purchased more than $74 million in debentures in Sentia. It...

