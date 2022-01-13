5th Circ. Overturns Ex-Atty's Tax Fraud Conviction

By Matt Perez (January 13, 2022, 2:24 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday vacated and remanded a former Texas attorney's tax fraud conviction because the jury that presided over his trial hadn't been instructed on his statute of limitations defense. During Jack Stephen Pursley's trial, the Texas federal judge ordered the statute of limitations to be suspended under a federal law to allow the government to seek evidence from a foreign country, in this case the Isle of Man. The court order did not specify the length of the extension; the law itself determines the suspension will end when the foreign entity takes its final action. A three-judge appeals...

