Appeals Court Trims Fraud Repayment For Ex-Insurance Exec

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 13, 2022, 4:03 PM GMT) -- An appeals court has cut again the amount of money that a former insurance executive must return after he was convicted of defrauding his former employer, finding on Thursday that a lower court had miscalculated the sum. Judge Stephen Males wrote for the Court of Appeal that a confiscation order against Paul Asplin should be reduced from £5.2 million ($7.1 million) to £4.8 million. Asplin has been convicted of conspiring with two others between 2000 and 2014 to defraud their employer, DAS Legal Expenses Insurance Company Ltd. The change flows from the appeals court's decision that the lower court should have used Asplin's...

