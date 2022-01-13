Irish Central Bank Launches New Crowdfunding Regime

By Irene Madongo (January 13, 2022, 5:11 PM GMT) -- The Irish financial regulator unveiled on Thursday a new set of regulations for the crowdfunding sector in line with European Union efforts to offer investors greater protection from losing money they put into prospective projects. The Central Bank of Ireland said crowdfunding creates funding possibilities for businesses and new opportunities for investors. But it said that investors need to be well-informed about risks and properly shielded. Crowdfunding service providers in Ireland will now be required under the new rules to ensure that their advertisements "must be fair and clear and must not mislead or seek to influence consumers unduly in their...

