DOE Rolls Back Dishwasher Energy-Efficiency Exemptions

By Clark Mindock (January 13, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy is rolling back Trump-era exemptions allowing some dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers to avoid energy and water efficiency standards, after determining the exemption process failed to take into account whether appropriate statutory criteria were met. The department announced final plans to close those so-called loopholes in the criteria on Wednesday, saying that the rules resulted in "amended energy conservation standards" for short-cycle products "without determining whether relevant statutory criteria for amending standards were met." As a result, the DOE said it is moving forward with a rule that was originally proposed in August and would withdraw...

