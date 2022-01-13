McGuireWoods Antitrust Hire Is 5th Partner Addition Of 2022

By Justin Wise (January 13, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP's hiring blitz continued Thursday with the firm announcing the addition of a former Foley & Lardner LLP litigator and merger adviser as a partner in its antitrust, trade and commercial litigation department, making her the fifth partner hire since the start of 2022. The addition of H. Holden Brooks, who will be based in McGuireWoods' Chicago and Washington, D.C., offices, comes as the firm says its clients are facing "enhanced antitrust enforcement." The Biden administration is pushing for a more expansive and aggressive approach to its competition oversight, with the Federal Trade Commission under chair Lina Khan already unveiling...

