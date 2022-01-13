NM Eye Practice's Virus Coverage Suit Survives Dismissal Bid

By Ben Zigterman (January 13, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- An ophthalmology and optometry practice in New Mexico avoided dismissal of its COVID-19 coverage suit after a state judge denied Cincinnati Insurance Co.'s effort to get the suit dropped. In a two-page order Wednesday denying the insurer's motion to dismiss, Judge Victor S. Lopez allowed Eye Associates of New Mexico to move forward with its suit accusing the insurer of failing to properly investigate its claims and improperly denying coverage. Eye Associates claimed it lost more than $24 million in business income from COVID-19 closures, that the virus was present at its more than a dozen locations and that the lack...

