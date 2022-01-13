FTC Competition Bureau Aims To Fill 'Many Vacancies'

By Bryan Koenig (January 13, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants to hire a number of attorneys with at least one to two years of experience to play a supporting role for terms of up to four years in the litigation divisions of its Bureau of Competition, according to a new job listing. The usajobs.gov listings boasts "many vacancies" to work remotely or in Washington, D.C., where the FTC is based, although the ongoing pandemic has forced the agency into "a maximum telework posture." According to the listing, hiring officials will pull applications on a rolling basis once a month for the next five months, with the...

