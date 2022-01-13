Del. Vice Chancellor Slights Retiring From Bench

By Rose Krebs (January 13, 2022, 12:06 PM EST) -- Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III is retiring from the Delaware Chancery Court bench, according to a court document filed Thursday. In a letter to counsel in a legal fee advancement case that has been assigned to the vice chancellor, Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick said that the matter will likely be assigned to Vice Chancellor Slights' successor. "Vice Chancellor Slights is retiring from the court and his successor, once sworn-in, will likely be assigned to preside over the above-referenced matter," the chancellor's letter told counsel in the case. The notice came after a flurry of activity late Wednesday to reassign some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS