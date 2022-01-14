Dems Push Probe of Dominican Republic's Sugar Workers

By Grace Dixon (January 14, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- Democratic members of a House trade subcommittee pushed the Biden administration to investigate allegations of forced labor and exploitation in the Dominican Republic's sugar industry, citing recent reports that belied a decade of efforts to redress labor exploitation. The House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade urged the U.S. Trade Representative, U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to jointly investigate whether the recent reports amounted to a violation of the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement or a section of the Tariff Act of 1930 that prohibits imports connected to forced labor. Though an ongoing review...

