FCA Faces Balancing Act In Fixing Markets For Trading Data

By Najiyya Budaly (January 13, 2022, 4:44 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority will have to juggle making information on trading cheaper and more accessible for investment managers with ensuring that data providers still produce high-quality insight that does not mislead investors as the regulator examines competition in wholesale data markets, lawyers say. The City watchdog has said it launched a probe after clients of trading venues and credit rating agencies raised competition concerns over their access to market data. (iStockPhoto/Davide Gandolfi) The City watchdog said on Tuesday it will probe how readily asset managers, banks and clearinghouses have access to the data they need to make investment decisions on behalf of pension...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS