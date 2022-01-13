Accellion May Pay $8M For Data Breach That Spooked BigLaw

By Dorothy Atkins (January 13, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- A proposed nationwide class of an estimated 9.2 million data breach victims, which could include BigLaw customers like Jones Day, asked a California federal judge Wednesday to preliminarily approve Accellion Inc.'s $8.1 million settlement that seeks to resolve data breach claims against the Silicon Valley-based file transfer software vendor. In a 42-page motion, putative class counsel argued that the settlement — which offers claimants multiple recovery options and promises to seek no more than 25% or $2.03 million in attorneys' fees — is reasonable and fair, particularly since the proposed deal doesn't bar data breach victims from pursuing claims against other companies like...

