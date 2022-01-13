Data Shows Few 'Dedicated Docket' Immigrants With Lawyers

By Grace Dixon (January 13, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Syracuse University research organization reported Thursday that only 15.5% of asylum-seekers whose cases have been fast-tracked have secured attorneys, a significantly lower number than asylum cases heard outside the "dedicated docket" process. Representation rates for asylum cases added to the dedicated dockets remained relatively low across the seven months since the Biden administration introduced them in an attempt to speed up decisions in immigration cases for families arriving at ports of entry on the southwest border, according to a report from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. The Executive Office for Immigration Review announced at the program's outset that judges would...

