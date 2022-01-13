Payment Tech Biz GPS To Close Upsized $400M Fundraise

By Charlie Innis (January 13, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Global Processing Services, a digital platform for processing payments, announced Thursday it had bagged an additional $100 million and will close its financing at over $400 million, adding that it will put the capital toward global expansion efforts. The fintech company's upsized fundraising was joined by Singapore investor Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. and growth equity firm MissionOG, which participated with lead investors Advent International and Viking Global Investors LP, according to the announcement. With the fresh capital, GPS plans to expand internationally across Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and North Africa, and will work to advance its product development,...

