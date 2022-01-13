Kirkland-Led Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Eyes $100M IPO

By Tom Zanki (January 13, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- Bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises Inc. on Thursday set a price range for an estimated $100 million initial public offering, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. Rhodium told regulators it plans to offer 7.7 million shares priced between $12 to $14 apiece, raising $100 million at midpoint. The IPO is set to price next week, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. The company describes itself as an industrial-scale digital asset company with a robust bitcoin mining operation. "Mining" refers to the process of verifying bitcoin transactions for inclusion in the transaction record. The...

