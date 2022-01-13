Insurer Hit With RICO Suit For Underpaying Hurricane Claims

By Carolina Bolado (January 13, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- A general contractor in Florida filed a racketeering suit Thursday against United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., accusing the insurer of running an "unlawful and unethical scheme" to deny and underpay claims for property damage caused by Hurricane Irma. In a suit filed in the Middle District of Florida, SFR Services LLC said UPC regularly instructed its field adjusters to modify their reports to decrease estimates and reduce how much the insurer had to pay on claims. The insurer also had desk adjusters modify the estimates field adjusters created to decrease estimates from Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida as a Category...

