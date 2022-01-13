'Someone Is Going To Get Sick': Sutter Judge Eyes Later Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (January 13, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge indicated Thursday that she would further postpone trial in a decade-old $489 million class action alleging Sutter Health engaged in anti-competitive practices, saying that's the "morally correct" move given the omicron surge and that "someone is going to get sick" if the trial begins in January. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California told the parties during a remote conference that it's "extremely unlikely" that the jury trial will start on Jan. 27 if COVID-19 infections are still surging, saying that to do so would increase the...

