Pot Hiring Platform Vangst Raises $19M In Latest Financing

By Sarah Jarvis (January 13, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- Cannabis industry hiring platform Vangst announced Thursday that it has completed a $19 million Series B financing round led by venture capital firm Level One Fund and steered by Venable LLP. The Denver-based company said it plans to use the funding to expand its platform into new markets to support an anticipated influx of cannabis-industry jobs in the coming years. Vangst said it will also use the funds to launch products that support cannabis businesses and employees, "including training and employee payment solutions." The company said the capital raise highlights its growth in recent years alongside the maturing cannabis industry....

