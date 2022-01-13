OCC Chief Calls For Bank-Like Rules For Stablecoin Issuers

By Elise Hansen (January 13, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Regulating stablecoin issuers as if they were banks could help rather than harm innovation in the digital asset space, the acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a speech Thursday. In prepared remarks for a roundtable on crypto-assets at the BritishAmerican Business Transatlantic Finance Forum, Michael Hsu compared the current stablecoin space to the U.S. money system in the pre-Civil War era. At that time, banks issued a range of paper purportedly tied to the U.S. dollar, but the disparities also created openings for scam and bank runs, Hsu noted. Similarly, stablecoins are digital tokens...

