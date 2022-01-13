Baltimore State's Atty Facing Perjury, False Mortgage Charges

By Dave Simpson (January 13, 2022, 11:08 PM EST) -- Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was charged with perjury and making false mortgage applications related to the purchases of two homes in Florida, according to a four-count indictment returned by a grand jury in Maryland federal court Thursday. Mosby, who has been the state's attorney since 2015, is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on a loan application on allegations that, among other things, she falsely claimed that she was suffering financial hardships based on the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the indictment, Mosby attempted to make two withdrawals — one for $40,000 and another...

