Mississippi Senate Advances Medical Pot Legalization Bill

By Sam Reisman (January 13, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Mississippi Senate voted to approve a medical marijuana legalization bill on Thursday, sending the legislation to the state House of Representatives and teeing up a potential veto fight with the state's governor. The bill's swift passage in the chamber following its introduction on Tuesday comes some eight months after the state Supreme Court struck down a voter-approved medical cannabis legalization measure on procedural grounds. "There are a lot of sick folks out there who this is going to benefit," the bill's sponsor, state Sen. Kevin Blackwell, told the chamber. "And … we're going to be tweaking this every year. I...

